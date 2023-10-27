Tamron boosts performance of two of its zooms in a new firmware update

You may be aware of camera firmware updates, but how many times have you been able to boost the performance of your lenses? Tamron has done just this with a new firmware update for two of its Sony FE mount lenses.

The lenses are the Tamron 35-150mm F/2-2.8 Di III VXD and the 28-200mm F/2.8-5.6 Di III RXD which are designed for Sony's full-frame mirrorless cameras.

Tamron states: "With this new firmware update, the AF tracking performance has significantly improved, and will now keep good track of a moving object. Also, AF Assist function during video recording is now supported".

Tamron 35-150mm F/2-2.8 Di III VXD also gets new firmware (Image credit: Tamron)

This is not just a firmware update to fix bugs and small issues, this is instead an update that improves the performance lens. We have seen this happen recently with camera firmware, but it is also good to know that lens manufacturers keep existing lenses up-to-date and future-proof.

Here is a more detailed look at the firmware update by Tamron:

Tamron 35-150mm f/2-2.8 Di III VXD (Model A058)

Mount: Sony

Latest Version: Ver.3

Last Update Date: 2023.10.26

Update:

• Improved AF tracking performance when shooting moving objects

• Compatible with AF Assist function during video recording 1

How to Update: Please update the firmware via TAMRON Lens Utility

TAMRON Lens Utility download page

Tamron 28-200mm F/2.8-5.6 Di III RXD (Model A071)

Mount: Sony

Latest Version: Ver.4

Last Update Date: 2023.10.26

Update:

• Improved AF tracking performance when shooting moving objects

• Compatible with AF Assist function during video recording

How to Update: Please update the firmware through the camera body.

Firmware download page

(Image credit: Tamron)

As you can see above, the method of updating the firmware differs depending on the model of the lens. One is done through the camera body, much like the way you would update the camera firmware. The other utilizes Tamron Lens Utility, which is a specially designed piece of software that allows you to plug your lens straight into your computer for updates and lens adjustments. This is a very cool piece of software that allows you to personalize the lens settings to match your shooting style.

You may be interested in our guide to the best Sony lenses, and the best Sony cameras.