Sensational Sony camera savings drop as Prime Day deals start a day early!

By Chris George
published

Sony Alpha mirrorless cameras start at $598 - with full-frame kits starting at $998 in these amazing Amazon price drops

Sony A7 II deal
(Image credit: Sony)

The Amazon Prime Big Deals Days start tonight for a 48-hour sale discounts - but although this cost-cutting extravaganza is not meant to start until midnight (PT), there are already some great Amazon deals to be had right now. For us photographers - the most exciting ones are the price drops we have seen today are on Sony Alpha mirrorless cameras...

Our favorite A7 II deal (a favorite of Prime Days in recent years) is back. And for $998 you can get a full-frame mirrorless camera - with a zoom lens! Now that's a real bargain...

And there are deals even cheaper. The Sony A6100 beginner model is available for just $598 - or $698 with a lens. 

Sony a7 II with 28-70mm |

Sony a7 II with 28-70mm | was $1689.58 | Now $998
Save $691.58  The second-generation Sony A7 II is getting a bit long in the tooth, but the fact this camera can still offer incredible photos today shows just how much of a headstart Sony got on mirrorless. If you want a great entry-level kit for full-frame photography then this is for you.

Sony a6600 (body only) |

Sony a6600 (body only) | was $1,398 | Now $998
SAVE $400 at Amazon
One of Sony's best compact cameras, this APS-C sensor camera is perfect for travel and street photography as well as vlogging with its tilting screen and 4K video.

Sony a6400 (body only) | w

Sony a6400 (body only) | was $898 | Now $748
SAVE $150 at Amazon
If you want some of the best features from top-end Sony cameras but in a much smaller and more compact body then the a6400 is a perfect balance between price and performance. This camera is ideal for travelers or video makers on a budget.

Sony a6100 (body only)|

Sony a6100 (body only)| was $748 | Now $598
SAVE $150 at Amazon
The Sony a6100 is the company's cheapest way to get into mirrorless photography, although don't expect budget features, this camera punches well above its weight and pricetag and is a fantastic camera for traveling or vlogging.

Sony a6100 with 16-50mm lens|

Sony a6100 with 16-50mm lens| was $848 | Now $698
SAVE $150 at Amazon
Get Sony's entry-level mirrorless camera with a versatile lens and you can start taking images and videos right from the moment you open the box. The a6100 is a great camera for travel and vlogging, especially when paired with the wide to portrait 16-50mm lens.

Sony Alpha 7C |

Sony Alpha 7C | was $1,799.99 | Now $1,598
SAVE $201 The Sony A7C might have recently been replaced, but that doesn't stop this slightly older model from being one of the most compact full-frame cameras out there for travel and video making, with a big sensor and 4K video, this is a compact powerhouse.

Sony A7 IV (body only) |

Sony A7 IV (body only) | was $2,499.99 | now $2,398
SAVE $101.99 at Amazon
Sony's latest generation of its iconic A7 range of cameras that catapulted it to the top of the mirrorless game. The A7 IV builds on the tech that came before but with an improved sensor giving higher-resolution photos and video as well as better-than-ever image stabilization.

Sony A7 IV with 28-70mm |

Sony A7 IV with 28-70mm | was $2,699.99 | Now $2,598
SAVE $101.99 at Amazon
If you want to get out and shooting right away then this kit pairs one of the absolute best Sony cameras with a high-quality versatile lens that you can use for shooting everything from landscapes to portraits, products to weddings. 

The best Sony cameras
The best beginner cameras
The best Sony lenses

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 


His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 11 Pro.


He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

