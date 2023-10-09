Sensational Sony camera savings drop as Prime Day deals start a day early!

The Amazon Prime Big Deals Days start tonight for a 48-hour sale discounts - but although this cost-cutting extravaganza is not meant to start until midnight (PT), there are already some great Amazon deals to be had right now. For us photographers - the most exciting ones are the price drops we have seen today are on Sony Alpha mirrorless cameras...

Our favorite A7 II deal (a favorite of Prime Days in recent years) is back. And for $998 you can get a full-frame mirrorless camera - with a zoom lens! Now that's a real bargain...

And there are deals even cheaper. The Sony A6100 beginner model is available for just $598 - or $698 with a lens.

Sony a7 II with 28-70mm | was $1689.58 | Now $998

Save $691.58 The second-generation Sony A7 II is getting a bit long in the tooth, but the fact this camera can still offer incredible photos today shows just how much of a headstart Sony got on mirrorless. If you want a great entry-level kit for full-frame photography then this is for you.

Sony a6600 (body only) | was $1,398 | Now $998

SAVE $400 at Amazon

One of Sony's best compact cameras, this APS-C sensor camera is perfect for travel and street photography as well as vlogging with its tilting screen and 4K video.

Sony a6400 (body only) | w as $898 | Now $748

SAVE $150 at Amazon

If you want some of the best features from top-end Sony cameras but in a much smaller and more compact body then the a6400 is a perfect balance between price and performance. This camera is ideal for travelers or video makers on a budget.

Sony a6100 (body only)| was $748 | Now $598

SAVE $150 at Amazon

The Sony a6100 is the company's cheapest way to get into mirrorless photography, although don't expect budget features, this camera punches well above its weight and pricetag and is a fantastic camera for traveling or vlogging.

Sony a6100 with 16-50mm lens| was $848 | Now $698

SAVE $150 at Amazon

Get Sony's entry-level mirrorless camera with a versatile lens and you can start taking images and videos right from the moment you open the box. The a6100 is a great camera for travel and vlogging, especially when paired with the wide to portrait 16-50mm lens.

Sony Alpha 7C | was $1,799.99 | Now $1,598

SAVE $201 The Sony A7C might have recently been replaced, but that doesn't stop this slightly older model from being one of the most compact full-frame cameras out there for travel and video making, with a big sensor and 4K video, this is a compact powerhouse.

Sony A7 IV (body only) | was $2,499.99 | now $2,398

SAVE $101.99 at Amazon

Sony's latest generation of its iconic A7 range of cameras that catapulted it to the top of the mirrorless game. The A7 IV builds on the tech that came before but with an improved sensor giving higher-resolution photos and video as well as better-than-ever image stabilization.

Sony A7 IV with 28-70mm | was $2,699.99 | Now $2,598

SAVE $101.99 at Amazon

If you want to get out and shooting right away then this kit pairs one of the absolute best Sony cameras with a high-quality versatile lens that you can use for shooting everything from landscapes to portraits, products to weddings.

