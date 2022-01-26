Save $600 off the Sigma fp camera with 45mm f/2.8 lens

Those looking to get into the world of cinematography or looking for a compact solution 4K video camera, then the Sigma fp is a perfect choice, now offered with a $600 saving making this camera and 45mm f/2.8 lens bundle just $1,599 - which is quite a bargain for this compact full-frame powerhouse.

The Sigma fp mirrorless camera delivers high-spec functionality for stills and video in an extremely compact body that weighs under one pound. Equipped with a full-frame 24.6MP BSI Bayer CMOS sensor that has a color depth of 14-bit, built-in electronic image stabilization and Leica's L-mount lens interface.

Sigma fp + 45mm lens | was $2,199 |now $1,599

SAVE $600 This kit will get you ready to take great images and fabulous 4K video or 120p slow-motion in Full HD with this sharp 45mm f/2.8 DG DN prime lens, the Sigma fp is a compact powerhouse, suited to many applications.

The fp also features a fully electronic shutter which provides a maximum resolution for RAW and JPEG files of 6000 x 4000 and a shooting rate of 18 fps, while its focus system employs contrast detection and a 49-point selection mode for AF measurement distance, as well as face detection, eye detection, and focus peaking, making it a great solution for stills or video.

It's base sensitivity of ISO 100-25600 can be expanded to ISO 6-102400, and its video recording capabilities allow for UHD 4K recording at up to 30p, while Full HD recording can be captured at up to 120p.

For RAW video data, 12-bit CinemaDNG external recording is supported and to help shooters fine tune their video content, Sigma's "Teal and Orange" mode is inspired by the color grading techniques of Hollywood and creates high contrast between orange colors, which are found in human skin tones, and teals (cyan blue), which are their complement.

All this, paired with the Sigma 45mm f/2.8 DG DN Contemporary prime lens that has been designed for full-frame Leica L-mount mirrorless cameras, which include the fp, this fast and versatile lens is a normal-length prime that optimizes size as well as weight while rendering notably smooth bokeh with rounded out-of-focus highlights in both the foreground and background makes this a fantastic lens for stills or highlight your cinematography.

