Nikon Z8 drops to its lowest price ever!

When the DCW team was picking their favourite cameras of 2023, mine was the Nikon Z8. In fact, I've been lusting after it since it launched, and while I had the opportunity to pick it up with what then seemed a big discount over the Black Friday sales last November, I'm glad I didn't.

That's because the price has gone down further - with the body-only cost dropping £400 overnight to bring the price to £3,299 from London Camera Exchange, and some other retailers.

Nikon Z8 (body) | was £3,699 | now £3,299 Save £400 at LCE This really is a whopper of a saving on a magnificent camera that can handle anything you throw at it, whether it be a stills shoot or video. In fact, it's a far better discount than what we saw during Black Friday - and the lowest price we have seen yet for this pro full-frame mirrorless camera. Also available at:

Park Cameras £3,299 | Clifton Cameras £3,299

So, what do you get for you hard-earned cash?

For starters, there's 45.7MP of full-frame resolution on tap. This CMOS sensor is capable of blistering fast readouts that makes a mechanical shutter redundant, so there's only an electronic shutter here. And that, in turn, ups the shutter speed that's now able to hit a top of 1/32,000 of second (in comparison, other premium cameras top out at 1/8,000 second).

If you want to capture action, there's up to 120fps continuous shooting speed at your disposal, although you will have to sacrifice resolution at this top burst, with the final result dropping to just 11MP stills. But it's the full sensor when shooting at 30fps, which is more than enough to not miss any vital moment. And this is with autofocus and autoexposure engaged between frames.

To match, its buffer memory can save over 1,000 RAW frames at 20fps to the memory card before it stutters, and it won't stop saving JPEGs at 30fps till the card is full.

There's 493 autofocus points on the sensor, and the Z8's intelligent AF system will track your subject well, so results will be excellent. And its image quality is just as magnificent.

There's in-body image stabilization here, with up to 5.5 stops of compensation for camera shake for most lenses, although a select few will get you a maximum of 6 stops.

Want to talk video? It's capable of up to 8.3K/60p 12-bit internal recording in both N-RAW and ProRES RAW HQ formats.

The only complaint I'm going to have with this camera is its battery life as it still uses the same pack from the Z7 bodies, which is rated for about 275 shots. That said, there's plenty of savings here to not just pick up an extra battery, but a standard zoom lens as well.

