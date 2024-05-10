Nikon Z8 drops to its lowest price ever!

By
published

A new £400 discount means you can get one of the most talked about cameras of the last year for £3,299

Nikon Z8 deal
(Image credit: Nikon)

When the DCW team was picking their favourite cameras of 2023, mine was the Nikon Z8. In fact, I've been lusting after it since it launched, and while I had the opportunity to pick it up with what then seemed a big discount over the Black Friday sales last November, I'm glad I didn't.

That's because the price has gone down further - with the body-only cost dropping £400 overnight to bring the price to £3,299 from London Camera Exchange, and some other retailers.

Nikon Z8 (body) | was £3,699now £3,299

Nikon Z8 (body) | was £3,699 | now £3,299

Save £400 at LCE This really is a whopper of a saving on a magnificent camera that can handle anything you throw at it, whether it be a stills shoot or video. In fact, it's a far better discount than what we saw during Black Friday - and the lowest price we have seen yet for this pro full-frame mirrorless camera.

Also available at:
Park Cameras £3,299 |  Clifton Cameras £3,299

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Sharmishta Sarkar
Sharmishta Sarkar
Managing Editor (APAC)

In addition to looking after they day-to-day functioning of Digital Camera World in Australia, Sharmishta is the Managing Editor (APAC) for TechRadar as well, and helps produce two of Future's photography print magazines Down Under. Her passion for photography started when she was wandering the wilds of India studying monkeys (yes, life took a sharp turn somewhere along the way) and is entirely self-taught. That puts her in the unique position of understanding what a beginner or enthusiast is looking for in a camera or lens, and writes to help those like her on their path to developing their skills or finding the best gear. While she experiments with quite a few genres of photography, her main area of interest is nature photography – wildlife, landscapes and macro. She still prefers an optical viewfinder but is utterly fascinated with what mirrorless technology has been able to achieve. 

With an ear to the ground in the Asia-Pacific territory, she is constantly on top of camera news and breaking developments in the Australian region, in addition to sourcing local deals during big retail events like Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday / Cyber Monday. 

She’s also a skilled stargazer, always eager to share astrophotography tips such as photographing the blood moon without even using a tripod!

Related articles