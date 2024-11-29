Nikon Z5 gets $400 PRICE CUT to just $996.95 in the Black Friday sales

Black Friday is kicking out some fantastic deals on many of the best mirrorless cameras, and you can be sure to keep track of all the deals in our dedicated Black Friday camera deal guide - but I simply have to share with you this amazing $400 discount on the Nikon Z5 at Adorama.

With the Black Friday discount, you can get this camera for just $996.95, that's a bargain for sure - but that's not all as the kind people at Adorma are also throwing in a camera bag, memory card, tripod, and optics cleaning kit for FREE

Nikon Z5 | was $1,396.95 | now $996.95

Save $400 at Amazon This is one of the best prices we have ever seen for this full-frame mirrorless body. There is no lens - but a tempting offer for those who want to trade up from a Nikon DSLR and use their existing lenses with an FTZ II adapter.

The Nikon Z5 is an ‘entry-level’ full-frame mirrorless camera, but the specifications found on it belies its entry-level label. It's fully weather-sealed, featuring five-stop in-body image stabilization, a 24.3Mp sensor that covers a broad range of standard ISO sensitivities – up to ISO 51,200 in native settings –and a superb electronic viewfinder. This enables clear rendering of textures and details while suppressing noise, even when recording in dark or dimly lit surroundings.



While the Nikon Z5 boasts (almost) the same 24-megapixel resolution as the Nikon Z6, some compromises have been made in order to keep the price as low as it can be.



The Z5 also inherits the 273-point autofocus system and even gets subject tracking, eye detection, and animal AF. There's even in-body image stabilization that offers up to 5 stops of compensation, and Nikon has still managed to keep the form factor small and compact. And, unlike with earlier Z-mount cameras, there are two SD card slots.

