Nikon Z5 gets $400 PRICE CUT to just $996.95 in the Black Friday sales

By
published

The Nikon Z5 is now just $996.95 in the Black Friday sales, that's a bargain for sure!

Nikon Z5 deal
(Image credit: Nikon)

Black Friday is kicking out some fantastic deals on many of the best mirrorless cameras, and you can be sure to keep track of all the deals in our dedicated Black Friday camera deal guide - but I simply have to share with you this amazing $400 discount on the Nikon Z5 at Adorama.

With the Black Friday discount, you can get this camera for just $996.95, that's a bargain for sure - but that's not all as the kind people at Adorma are also throwing in a camera bag, memory card, tripod, and optics cleaning kit for FREE

Nikon Z5 | was $1,396.95| now $996.95Save $400 at Amazon

Nikon Z5 | was $1,396.95 | now $996.95
Save $400 at Amazon This is one of the best prices we have ever seen for this full-frame mirrorless body. There is no lens - but a tempting offer for those who want to trade up from a Nikon DSLR and use their existing lenses with an FTZ II adapter.

View Deal
TOPICS
Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

Related articles