While scoping for camera savings in the Amazon Prime Big Deals, I came across this great deal on something I personally own and couldn't live without on a location shoot. In fact, given some of the disasters we've been seeing lately, this mobile generator is pretty much essential for every home.
The Jackery Explorer 1000 is reduced by up to $600 right now, available as a standalone generator or with solar panels. I never go to a photoshoot without this in my trunk, and lately I never leave home without it period.
Jackery Explorer 1000 | was $799 | now $459
SAVE $340 at Amazon This portable generator offers 1500W AC output with a 1070Wh capacity, boasts 6 charging ports, and has enough juice to charge your phone 74 times, your laptop 14 times, and can power a refrigerator for 37 hours! The generator itself can fast charge in just an hour.
Jackery Explorer 1000 + 2 solar panels | was $1,299 | now $699
SAVE $600 at Amazon For long location shoots, camping trips or to stay powered up even when the grid fails, this bundle comes with a pair of 100W solar panels.
You must check the box "Apply $600 coupon" underneath the price tag on the Amazon listing