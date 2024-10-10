I own this mobile generator and it has saved my bacon multiple times – at $600 off, you should get one too

$600 off this mobile generator that could save your bacon on a photoshoot or anywhere else – it's sure saved mine a few times!

Jackery Explorer 1000 on a wooden surface, in front of a dark background, with the text &quot;Price drop&quot;
(Image credit: Jackery)

While scoping for camera savings in the Amazon Prime Big Deals, I came across this great deal on something I personally own and couldn't live without on a location shoot. In fact, given some of the disasters we've been seeing lately, this mobile generator is pretty much essential for every home. 

The Jackery Explorer 1000 is reduced by up to $600 right now, available as a standalone generator or with solar panels. I never go to a photoshoot without this in my trunk, and lately I never leave home without it period.

Jackery Explorer 1000 | was $799 | now $459 SAVE $340 at Amazon

Jackery Explorer 1000 | was $799 | now $459
SAVE $340 at Amazon This portable generator offers 1500W AC output with a 1070Wh capacity, boasts 6 charging ports, and has enough juice to charge your phone 74 times, your laptop 14 times, and can power a refrigerator for 37 hours! The generator itself can fast charge in just an hour.

View Deal
Jackery Explorer 1000 + 2 solar panels | was $1,299 | now $699 SAVE $600 at Amazon

Jackery Explorer 1000 + 2 solar panels | was $1,299 | now $699
SAVE $600 at Amazon For long location shoots, camping trips or to stay powered up even when the grid fails, this bundle comes with a pair of 100W solar panels.
You must check the box "Apply $600 coupon" underneath the price tag on the Amazon listing

View Deal

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

