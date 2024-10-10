While scoping for camera savings in the Amazon Prime Big Deals, I came across this great deal on something I personally own and couldn't live without on a location shoot. In fact, given some of the disasters we've been seeing lately, this mobile generator is pretty much essential for every home.

The Jackery Explorer 1000 is reduced by up to $600 right now, available as a standalone generator or with solar panels. I never go to a photoshoot without this in my trunk, and lately I never leave home without it period.

Jackery Explorer 1000 | was $799 | now $459

SAVE $340 at Amazon This portable generator offers 1500W AC output with a 1070Wh capacity, boasts 6 charging ports, and has enough juice to charge your phone 74 times, your laptop 14 times, and can power a refrigerator for 37 hours! The generator itself can fast charge in just an hour.

Jackery Explorer 1000 + 2 solar panels | was $1,299 | now $699

SAVE $600 at Amazon For long location shoots, camping trips or to stay powered up even when the grid fails, this bundle comes with a pair of 100W solar panels.

You must check the box "Apply $600 coupon" underneath the price tag on the Amazon listing

I've been using the Jackery Explorer 1000 (review) for some time, and I started taking it with me on photoshoots after a couple of disasters where either my camera, laptop or phone batteries failed me on a long day. However, recently I've started keeping it in the trunk of my car whenever I go out – especially after seing friends dealing with the awful effects of Hurricane Helene.

This thing cranks out 1500W of AC output, and boasts a capacity of 1070Wh. It charges in about 100 minutes, but you can fast charge it in 60 minutes using the app if you need it in an emergency.

It has 6 ports – 2 USB-C (both 100W PD), 1 USB-A, 1 DC car port and 3 AC ports – and can charge a phone 74 times, a drone 20 times, a laptop 14 times, can power a TV for 10 hours or run a 520w refrigerator for 37 hours. If you opt for the solar panels bundle, you can stay completely off the grid with sustainable green energy – which could be a life saver during disasters or emergencies.

Having this thing on location to top up my camera kit, editing equipment or phone (or anything that my crew or subjects need charging!) is an absolute godsend, and knowing that it's always in my trunk in case the worst happens gives me real peace of mind.

