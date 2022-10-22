Get a FREE £10 Just Eat voucher when you subscribe to Digital Camera mag!

The world’s leading digital photography magazine, Digital Camera launched in 2002 and has been helping photographers of all skill levels to improve their images for two decades.

Every issue is packed with technique tips, tutorials, inspiring images and expert buying advice, plus the latest news and equipment reviews, as well as a selection of fabulous free gifts – these include photo tips cards, tutorial videos and a camera buyer’s guide e-book.

And there’s more – take advantage of our autumn subscription deal and you’ll bag a free £10 Just Eat eGift.

Not only do you get a tasty saving on the newsstand price, but you get a monthly fix of all you could ever want to know about the world of digital photography.

So make sure you subscribe today! But hurry, this fantastic offer ends at 9.59am on 28 October.

Click here to view the Ts&Cs. (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Digital Camera (opens in new tab) is the world’s favorite photography magazine and is packed with the latest news, reviews, tutorials, expert buying advice, tips and inspiring images. Plus, every issue comes with a selection of bonus gifts of interest to photographers of all abilities. Subscribe now (opens in new tab) and get a £10 Just Eat eGift!

Here’s a taste of what you’ll find inside every issue of Digital Camera magazine…

One to One

Join us on location for a masterclass with a renowned pro photographer – you’ll get to see them at work and discover what drives their creativity.

Photo Active

Digital Camera’s projects section – every month we curate 10 new things to shoot, edit or create, from a variety of photographers (pros and enthusiasts) and across a wide range of genres.

Hotshots

We showcase the winning entries from the latest international photography competitions: see the images as they’re supposed to be viewed – in print.

Feature

Digital Camera takes a deep dive into a particular genre of photography – our team of expert writers brings you a range of techniques to practise, and share their wisdom on supporting topics, including equipment advice and editing workflows.

Reader gallery

See how Digital Camera readers have been getting creative over the past month, across a range of genres.

Practical Photoshop

Tutorials covering the latest image editing techniques for users of Adobe Lightroom, Photoshop, Camera Raw and Photoshop Elements. Plus in-depth tutorial videos that you can follow along to consolidate your new skills.

Photo Answers

Our expert answers your technique and camera questions. If you’re confused about things like colour depth, fazed by focal length – or any other areas of photography – then Photo Answers is essential reading.

In Focus

The latest developments in cameras and accessories from across the photo industry and the digital imaging marketplace.

Kit Zone

The latest cameras, lenses and accessories to pass through the rigorous Digital Camera lab.

Interview

Every issue, a leading international pro photographer joins us for a Q&A interview. Over the years, Digital Camera has interviewed some of the top names in photography, practising in many different areas of the medium including landscapes, portraits, documentary, wildlife and nature – and many more!

Bonus gifts

Every month, Digital Camera comes with a selection of free gifts, including photo technique tips cards, Actions and Presets packs for Photoshop and Lightroom, video lessons, and a camera buying guide e-book.

Read more:

The best cameras for photography in 2022 (opens in new tab)

The best standard zoom lenses in 2022 (opens in new tab)

The best camera phone in 2022 (opens in new tab)