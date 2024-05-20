$1,000 off the Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K – the lowest price I've ever seen!

By
published

Level up your filmmaking and save $1,000 on the Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K, now more affordable than ever

BMPCC 6K
(Image credit: Black Magic)

The Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K is an extremely versatile and compact cinema camera and is currently on a limited-time offer at Adorama for $1,575 – a major saving of over $1,000! 

Blackmagic Design Cinema Camera 6K | was $2,595 | Now $1,575

Blackmagic Design Cinema Camera 6K | was $2,595 | Now $1,575

SAVE $1,020 at Adorama on the Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K. This body has a massive full-frame 24 x 36mm 6K sensor offering a staggering amount of dynamic range, ensuring you capture all the details in even the most difficult shooting environments. 

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

Related articles