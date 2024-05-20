The Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K is an extremely versatile and compact cinema camera and is currently on a limited-time offer at Adorama for $1,575 – a major saving of over $1,000!

Blackmagic Design Cinema Camera 6K | was $2,595 | Now $1,575 SAVE $1,020 at Adorama on the Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K. This body has a massive full-frame 24 x 36mm 6K sensor offering a staggering amount of dynamic range, ensuring you capture all the details in even the most difficult shooting environments.

The Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K (review here) is a brilliant body that offers professional cinematic visuals at an extremely enticing price point. The camera can capture rich bit-depth Blackmagic RAW and H.264 proxies at the same time – an industry first.

It's also extremely versatile, with deep features for full-length films as well as social media content and YouTube videos in equal measure. The large full-frame sensor provides a resolution of 6048 x 4032 a wide dynamic range of 13 stops, along with dual native ISO.

The versatility continues as it has a native L lens mount, meaning you can make use of the best L-Mount lenses – and as is the case with all Blackmagic cameras, you get Da Vinci Resolve for FREE.

This current deal at Adorama is a steal, and will no doubt help towards upping either your social or filmmaking creation – take advantage while you can!

Take a look at more of the best Blackmagic cameras, which are some of the best cameras for filmmaking on the market today.