Cyber Monday sees $400 off the Nikon Z5 now just $996.95 - YES PLEASE!

Cyber Monday is kicking out some fantastic deals on many of the best mirrorless cameras, and you can be sure to keep track of all the deals in our dedicated Black Friday camera deal guide - but I simply have to share with you this amazing $400 discount on the Nikon Z5 at Adorama.

With the Black Friday discount, you can get this camera for just $996.95, that's a bargain for sure - but that's not all as the kind people at Adorma are also throwing in a camera bag, memory card, tripod, and optics cleaning kit for FREE

Nikon Z5 | was $1,396.95 | now $996.95

Save $400 at Amazon This is one of the best prices we have ever seen for this full-frame mirrorless body. There is no lens - but a tempting offer for those who want to trade up from a Nikon DSLR and use their existing lenses with an FTZ II adapter.

The Nikon Z5 is marketed as an ‘entry-level’ full-frame mirrorless camera, but its features far exceed what you might expect from that label. Fully weather-sealed, it offers five-stop in-body image stabilization, a 24.3MP sensor with a native ISO range up to 51,200, and an excellent electronic viewfinder. These elements ensure sharp textures and detailed images, even in low-light conditions, while effectively suppressing noise.



Though the Z5 shares a similar 24MP resolution with the Nikon Z6, certain compromises were made to keep its price more affordable. However, it still inherits the impressive 273-point autofocus system with subject tracking, eye detection, and animal AF.



Its in-body stabilization provides up to five stops of compensation, and the compact, lightweight design enhances portability. Notably, Nikon has included dual SD card slots—a welcome upgrade compared to earlier Z-mount models.

