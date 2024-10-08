Canon EOS RP drops to its lowest-ever price in Prime Day camera sale

By
published

The Canon EOS RP is at its lowest ever price of just £749 – and absolute bargain for this formidable full frame camera!

Photographer James Artaius shooting with the Canon EOS RP, with the words &quot;BEST PRICE&quot;
(Image credit: Future)

I've always had a soft spot for the brilliant Canon EOS RP – and now it's even softer, as this fantastic full-frame camera is now its lowest ever price: just £749 and is one of the standout bargains in Amazon's two-day Big Deal Days camera deals

If you're looking to go full frame or thinking about upgrading to mirrorless – or maybe both – this is a steal of a deal on a camera that cost £1,400 at launch! 

Canon EOS RP |was £899| £749 SAVE £150 at Amazon

Canon EOS RP |was £899| £749
SAVE £150 at Amazon With a 26.2MP full-frame sensor, lightweight 485g body and Canon's awesome AF system, this is an incredibly capable camera. Prime members exclusive.
💰 Lowest price ever!
✅ Unbeatable value for full frame
4K video is cropped

View Deal

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

