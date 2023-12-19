5 new video-centric cameras from Sony coming in 2024 — including the A1 II

There’s no denying 2023 was a strong year for Sony when it came to vlogging and video cameras and 2024 is gearing up to be no different. So far, Sony is set to release five cameras next year including a new FX system, yet another camera for vloggers in the ZV range, the A7S III could be superseded and it's like there will be an A1 III, and another E mount video-centric camera.

It’s been four years since the Sony A7S III was released so – from all the existing video-centric cameras – this is the one most overdue an upgrade. However, the new FX including the FX3 and FX30 line doesn’t leave much demand for the A7S series – unless of course, you’re desperate for an electronic viewfinder and prefer the chunky grip on the A7S. If however you’re specifically after a camera for filmmaking and are likely to be using it alongside a cage, gimbal, and external monitor or recorder, the FX series will likely be better suited.

In the Spring of 2024, we’ll likely see yet another compact vlogging-focused camera in the form of the ZV-E10 II. This interchangeable lens camera will appeal to a broad audience including influencers, content creators, and businesses who regularly share video content with the audience. The existing ZV-E10 features a 24-megapixel CMOS sensor, a fully articulated screen, can shoot stills up to 11fps, can record 4K video at 30fps or full HD at 120fps, and weighs just 343g without a lens. No specs have been released yet regarding its replacement, but we hope to see even better video, perhaps a faster autofocus system, and an updated processor.

Looking towards the end of the year, according to Sony Rumors, it's also likely another E mount video-focused camera although we're not hopeful it'll be a replacement of for A6XX) range as Sony seems to be focussing more on its popular line of vlogging cameras. It’s also expected we will see the Sony A1 II before the year is out as Sony’s current top-of-the-line camera, the Sony A1 has passed its fourth birthday and is well overdue an update. It now has to compete with the Nikon Z8 and Z9, plus the upcoming Canon EOS R1. Speculation it could be released at the end of 2023 seems flawed; it’s now looking like the end of 2024 is much more likely.

There is also a very small possibility we might see something completely new – a full-frame, compact RX1 camera. While there is demand (according to surveys conducted by the company), Sony hasn't given any official statement in regards to whether the idea will turn into anything more. The current RX10 IV is a powerful bridge camera suited to those who want to shoot birds and wildlife but don't want the hassle of investing in expensive, heavy zoom lenses. With a 25x optical zoom, an aperture of f/2.4 – 4, real-time eye AF for animals and humans, and 24fps continuous shooting it's an incredibly powerful camera for just over $1000/£1000/AU$1500. It's easy to understand why a full-frame version would appeal.

If Sony Rumors sources are correct, 2024 is going to be an exciting year for Sony which seems to be shifting more and more towards video-focussed cameras.

