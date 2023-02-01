Hand-crafted camera sling bag debuts for stylish photographers

Clever Supply Co is best known for its minimal leather goods, including its chic leather camera straps and camera accessories. However, it is now about to step into new areas with the launch of its first camera sling bag.

Based in Louisville Kentucky, Clever Supply Co was started with the purpose of providing high-quality and individually hand-crafted camera accessories that would not only stand the test of time but also motivate and inspire photographers to use their kit more.

(Image credit: Clever Supply Co.)

It takes a lot to stand out amongst the field of best camera sling bags (opens in new tab), but the Camera Sling by Clever Supply Co. is crafted using weather-resistant waxed canvas, leather, and weather-proof zippers for a stylish and timeless design, but also with materials that are not only built to last but age well.

The new camera sling measures 6L in total volume, which is perfect for small or medium camera kits. Keen travel photographers with modern mirrorless kits can carry a body and two lenses as well as a range of accessories. The bag features two of the company's signature Clever SD Dividers, for separating different camera gear, but also protecting it from colliding with each other during travel.

(Image credit: Clever Supply Co.)

Featuring three separate interior pockets and one hidden exterior pocket, the bag also contains storage for eight SD cards and an interior sleeve for carrying tablets with a screen size of up to 11 inches. For carrying the bag, it has an adjustable shoulder strap as well as three separate grab handles to quickly grab the bag and get moving.

Clever Supply has been kind enough to send us a sample copy of the Camera Sling bag, and on first impressions, the bag appears very well made, with lovely materials, and is also a very good-looking sling bag that I would be happy to be seen around town with it, and we look forward to giving the bag an in-depth review when it goes on full sale.

(Image credit: Clever Supply Co.)

You can find out more information and pledge to be an early backer on the Kickstarter page (opens in new tab) for the Camera Sling by Clever Supply Co. Or for all the Clever Supply products available right now, check out Clever Supply’s shop on the Moment store (opens in new tab), or you can see a few of the highlights below.

For more of the best ways to carry your photography gear in style, check out our guides for the best camera sling bags (opens in new tab), the best camera backpacks (opens in new tab), and the best camera bags (opens in new tab).