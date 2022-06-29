The Nikon Z30 is here! Nikon launches its “best ever” vlogging camera

The Nikon Z30 is the company’s newest – and cheapest – mirrorless camera, but it’s targeted very specifically at vloggers, content creators and smartphone upgraders. It is not the mirrorless Nikon D3500 beginner camera replacement that many might have been hoping for.

Perhaps Nikon believes that vlogging is the new photography, and that budding vloggers are the new beginners. If that’s true, the Z30 looks pretty well judged both in features and pricing.

It will be available body, only, as a one- or two-lens kit and as a special vlogger edition, depending on retailers, and all at prices up to $200/£200 lower than the current Nikon Z50 and Z fc models.

It’s clear that Nikon is targeting new users, and while comparisons are bound to be made against other Nikon Z cameras and indeed vlogging cameras from other brands, Nikon is concentrating its efforts on smartphone upgraders.

The Nikon Z30 is pitched firmly at a new generation of 'creators' rather than traditional photographers. (Image credit: Nikon)

Nikon Z30 key features

Under the skin, the Nikon Z30 has a lot in common with Nikon’s other APS-C mirrorless cameras, the Nikon Z50 and Z fc, to the extent that you could consider them essentially the same camera internally. Nikon does say, however, that a steady evolution of its technologies and algorithms means there may be differences and improvements.

Technically, the Z30 is largely identical to the existing Z50 and Z fc, from the 20.9MP APS-C sensor to the 4K video and 11fps burst speed. Its design is quite different, though, to reflect the different audience it's aimed at. (Image credit: Nikon)

One key new feature is the vari-angle screen, which is especially useful for video. There is no EVF (electronic viewfinder), however. (Image credit: Nikon)

A lever on the back switches between video and photography modes, and the Z30 offers separate settings for each. (Image credit: Nikon)

The deep grip is designed for a secure hold, even when shooting selfies at arm's length, and the red Record button is positioned for both horizontal and vertical shooting. (Image credit: Nikon)

The sensor is the same APS-C sized 20.9-megapixel Nikon has already used in those cameras, and offers the same full-width 4K UHD video capture and 120fps full HD slow motion capability.

Stills shooters can capture images at 11fps, with autofocus and auto-exposure, and the Z30 offers full-time video AF with eye and animal detection for both stills and video.

The Z30’s video features are quite extensive for the price. You can record continuously for up to 35 minutes in 4K UHD, or 125 minutes for full HD. It’s possible to save separate settings for stills and video shooting, and there are 20 in-camera filter effects for both stills and video. Serious filmmakers might prefer a log mode for post-production color grading, but the Z30 is aimed at a different market which will want ready-to-use video straight from the camera.

Many of the Z30’s most interesting (or controversial) features are in its design rather than its technology. Nikon has taken the decision to ditch the electronic viewfinder, which does make the camera smaller and cheaper and is fine for a vlogging audience, but is not great for stills photography.

What it does offer, though, is a fully vari-angle rear screen, as opposed to the simpler tilting mechanism on other Nikon cameras. It also has a deep grip designed for secure handling, even at arm’s length, and an automatic selfie mode that activates when the screen and the camera are turned to face you.

Nikon is positioning the Z30 as a 'smartphone upgrade', with better image quality and low light performance. The larger sensor will also give shallower depth of field and a more 'cinematic' look. (Image credit: Nikon)

The Z30 offers 20 different in-camera image styles to help create a stylish creative look without the need for post processing. (Image credit: Nikon)

There is no in-body stabilization, however. Any optical stabilization will have to come from Nikon VR lenses. The Z30 does offer ‘electronic’ VR, and this can be very effective at steadying up video footage. However, it comes with a noticeable crop factor – and may users will find their editing software gives better and more controllable stabilization.

Other design features include a video record button placed on the top for easy access for both horizontal and vertical shooting, and USB power delivery for extended filming while streaming, for example. The supplied USB cable can both power the camera and charge the battery at the same time.

Nikon Z30 lenses

Nikon has not launched any new Z DX lenses with this camera, so there are no native ultra-wide lenses for ‘selfie vlogging’, and the standard 16-50mm zoom may not be wide enough to get both you, any companions and your background in the frame at the same time unless you use a long selfie stick.

There is a Nikon Z DX 12-28mm zoom (18-42mm equivalent) on the Nikon Z lens roadmap, but not indication yet as to when that might appear. The alternative is to get the Nikon FTZ II adapter, sold separately, and use one of Nikon’s older F-mount ultra-wide DX zooms.

The Nikon Z30 will be available body only, with a retracting 15-50mm kit lens (above) or as a twin-lens kit with the Nikon 50-250mm telephoto. (Image credit: Nikon)

Nikon Z30 price and availability

The Nikon Z30 will be available to buy from July 14, and will cost just $707/£699/AU$ body only (AU$1,233), $847/£839/AU$1,300 with the standard Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR kit zoom, and $1,197/£1,069 (about AU$1,886) as a twin-zoom kit with the Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 VR.

Nikon will also be selling a Z30 vlogger kit with the 16-50mm lens, ML-L7 Remote, SmallRig Tripod and SmallRig Windmuff for $995/£879 (about $AU$1,551).

Those prices will make the Z30 significantly cheaper than the other two cameras in Nikon’s APS-C mirrorless range, the Z50 and the Z fc, and a good way towards the low entry price point of Nikon’s long-standing beginner DSLR, the Nikon D3500 (opens in new tab).

