Tell us this isn't true! iPhone 14 Pro Max won't get better battery, we are told

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is alleged to come with a 4,323mAh battery: smaller than that on the iPhone 13 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
(Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World)

As with the generations before them, we’re, quite rightly, expecting the iPhone 14 variants to all be upgrades, or at least have a combination of upgraded and identical specs. However, according to a new leak, it looks like the battery on the iPhone 14 Pro Max might actually be worse… 

According to leaker ShrimpApplePro (opens in new tab) the iPhone 14 Pro Max will come with a 4,323mAh battery - which would be a downgrade to the 4,352mAh battery in the iPhone 13 Pro Max. 

Capacity wise 4,323mAh compared to 4,352mAh isn’t a big drop and in truth probably won’t be noticeable in day-to-day life but it’s a step in the wrong direction and seems a bit of an odd move by Apple. 

Battery capacity for iPhone 14 variants 

ShrimpApplePro (opens in new tab) also leaked alleged capacities of the other iPhone 14 variants. The standard iPhone 14 is said to have a 3,279mAh battery – up from 3,240mAh in the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 14 Pro battery is said to be 3,200mAh – up from 3,095mAh in the iPhone 13 Pro. This leaves the new iPhone 14 Max with its alleged 4,325mAh battery as the only model to feature a downgrade. 

There’s no way of knowing if this leak is accurate or not, but if it is we are still expecting the iPhone 14 Max to be one of the best smartphones on the market when it launches. Furthermore, we are only talking about a slight download on the battery in the iPhone 13 Max, which has proved to have excellent battery life. 

iPhone 14: Rumors so far 

Leaked iPhone 14 renders (Image credit: Jon Prosser/Front Page Tech)
Apple iPhone 14 rumors (opens in new tab) and leaks are coming in thick and fast, giving us a good insight into what to expect. Recently there’s been the hopeful news (opens in new tab) that Apple are finally going to equip the iPhone with a suitable high-tech front facing camera and the disappointing news that despite looming legislation there’ll be no USB-C (opens in new tab) on the new flagship. 

The biggest design change compared to the iPhone 13 (opens in new tab) is that there’s no notch, as per a long string of rumors from numerous sources (opens in new tab). A recent design leak, courtesy of Apple leaker Jon Prosser (opens in new tab), comes in the form of some beautiful authentic-looking renders (above and below), which act as a consolidation of all the likely-to-be-true rumors that have been doing the rounds. 

 

Rachael Sharpe
Rachael Sharpe

Rachael is a British journalist with 18 years experience in the publishing industry. Since working on www.digitalcameraworld.com (opens in new tab), she’s been freelancing, and contributing to some of the world’s best-loved websites and magazines including T3.com and TechRadar.com and has also had a book, iPad for Photographers, published. She's currently acting as editor of 5GRadar.com - a website specializing in the latest cellular technology. 

