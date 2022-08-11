Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 faces stiff competition with cheaper Moto Razr 2022

Following Samsung launching the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 yesterday (opens in new tab), Motorola has wasted no time in bringing the foldable competition to market, launch the Moto Razr 2022 today. Although the new foldable, which has plenty in common with the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, launched at a China-only event, we are assuming Motorola will roll their biggest launch of the year out to other regions in due course. Indeed, they need to if they want to give Samsung a run for their money.

Moto Razr 2022: Design

The refreshed design seen on the Moto Razr 2022 is a happy move away from the Razr 2019 (opens in new tab) and the 2020 Razr 5G (opens in new tab)’s display notches, large chins, and single rear camera set-ups. Instead, the Moto Razr 2022 has had it’s once ugly chin trimmed down a lot and it has a dual-camera setup on the back. It also boasts a slimmer and reportedly more durable hinge, which will allow it to be folded at different angles. The new foldable smartphone still has a side-facing fingerprint scanner, like its predecessors, which is no bad thing.

Moto Razr 2022: Specs

The Moto Razr 2022 boasts a powerful Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset under the hood, just like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. It has a 6.7-inch foldable P-OLED panel with a punch-hole camera cut-out design – much like the Samsung but with a higher refresh rate at 144Hz. The back panel of the new foldable features a 2.7-inch P-OLED display - this secondary screen can be used as a viewfinder for rear cameras and to check messages etc.

The horizontal dual-camera setup, sitting above the secondary display consists of an OIS-enabled 50MP camera and 13MP ultra-wide. There’s also a 32MP selfie camera.

The Moto Razr 2022 has a huge 3,500mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. It boots Android 12 OS, overlaid with MyUI 4.0.

Moto Razr 2022: Price and availability

We expect the phone to available outside of China but await conformation. Chinese pricing for the Moto Razr 2022 was provided at launch of 5,999 yuan, which is about $890/£730, meaning it significantly undercuts the Flip’s $999/£999 price tag.

