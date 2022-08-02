Pentax releases latest lens roadmap and hints at updated 100mm macro

At a recent Pentax Clubhouse event in Yotsuya, Tokyo, the company’s representative hinted at the release of a new version of the Pentax 100mm f/2.8 D-FA WR Macro lens. Just a day later a new lens roadmap was released confirming one new macro lens, one telephoto lens and one wide-angle, large aperture, single focus lens.

It was hinted that the updated Pentax 100m f2.8 D-FA WR Macro (opens in new tab) lens would feature a new optical design made using top-quality glass and a CT coating to further improve optical its characteristics. It will deliver less purple fringing than the current lens and yet with all the improvements remain a similar size and weight.

According to Pentax Rumors (opens in new tab), there should be three new lenses in total but as yet, there is no set date for their release we can expect the new 100mm macro is going to be more expensive than the current lens which is no surprise considering it was released in 2009. Users of the Pentax K-1 rave about the current lens on review sites due to its size quality and versatility.

(Image credit: Pentax/Pentax Rumord)

Weighing just 340g, the original Pentax 100mm f/2.8 D-FA WR was pretty lightweight considering its image quality. Even to this day people are buying the lens new, describing it as a “beautiful lens that takes beautiful pictures” and as “incredibly versatile.”

It is expected the telephoto zoom lens will be the Pentax D-FA 70-300mm f/4-5.6 ED PLM WR SR lens - which is hinted to have in-lens stabilization. Back in March, Pentax Rumors (opens in new tab) posted that an HD Pentax-DA★ 50-135mm f/2.8 ED PLM AW could be in sight but it doesn’t look like a mid-range zoom is part of the Pentax lens plan.

The last camera Pentax released was the Pentax K-3 Mark III (opens in new tab) in March 2021. It’s one of the few DSLRs announced in recent years but its form and size were very much rooted in the past and extremely expensive. With a starting RRP of $2,000/£1,900 it really didn’t feel like a camera that got you a lot for your money with a shooting speed of 12fps and just one of the dual card slots is UHS-II compatible.