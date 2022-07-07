New Creative Bloq Awards 2022 launched

From the experts over at our sister website Creative Bloq (opens in new tab), the Creative Bloq Awards 2002 (opens in new tab) will shine a light on the year’s most-loved and innovative tech products and brands for artists, designers and creatives. The 70+ categories include drawing tablets, laptops, phones, cameras and much more – and everyone can get involved and nominate their favorites in each category.

With a photography hat on, I'll be judging the Camera of the Year category, which includes the Best Camera for Streaming, Best Camera for Artists, Best Camera for Beginners, Best Camera Phone, Best Camera for Video and Best Analogue Camera!

Readers’ suggestions will join those of the Awards experts to form the shortlist, and winners will be voted for by our expert panel of judges, consisting of the Creative Bloq team, plus special guests from some of the industry’s biggest creative brands, including ImagineFX, T3, Ideal Home and of course us at Digital Camera World.

Rosie Hilder, Acting Editor of Creative Bloq says: “The launch of these awards feels like the perfect way to celebrate ten years of Creative Bloq. Over the past decade, we’ve covered all manner of products that aim to make creatives’ lives easier, these awards enable us to champion the most recent innovations in creative tech, as well as look back over the best products of the decade via our Creative Bloq at 10 category. Bring on the nominations!”

This year, Creative Bloq is celebrating ten years of reporting on inspirational design and cutting-edge technology, and to mark this occasion, the site is launching an extra special Creative Bloq at 10 category, for one year only. This category is open to the public vote and will ask voters to look back on a decade of design to choose their favourite logos, brand campaigns, phone designs and more.

How to enter the Creative Bloq awards 2022

Nominations for each category, including Camera of the Year, are open now. But hurry, as the nomination deadline is 22nd July.

Visit the Creative Bloq Awards event page (opens in new tab) to take part, and register for updates and news.

About Creative Bloq

Creative Bloq launched in 2012, with the mission to deliver a daily mix of news, advice and inspiration for creatives and artists across the globe. Achieving an average of 9 million monthly page views, Creative Bloq is the world’s leading website for art and design, reaching an audience of experts in digital and traditional art, graphic design, VFX and 3D art, illustration, crafts and much more.

In 2022, Creative Bloq is celebrating a decade of design, by looking back over 10 years of reporting on visual trends and cutting-edge tech. Throughout the year, we’ll be digging into our archives to look at some of the best content we’ve produced since 2012, as well as looking to the future and exploring what the next 10 years might bring.

Creative Bloq is also the online home of current market-leading titles ImagineFX (opens in new tab) and 3D World (opens in new tab), as well as much-loved legacy magazine brands Computer Arts, net, Web Designer and 3D Artist.

