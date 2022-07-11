iPhone 14 case leak shows the four model sizes and supports Plus model rumor

September, when Apple is expected to release the iPhone 14, is only a few months away now and a new leak points towards the addition of a Plus model to the new line-up. The leak also spills the beans on the sizes of the iPhone 14 line-up, which looks set to include the iPhone 14, Pro, Plus, and Pro Max.

The new leak comes courtesy of @duanrui1205 on Twitter, via 9to5mac, who found the image of the iPhone 14 cases, which includes the iPhone 14 Plus model, from a post on Chinese social media platform, Weibo.

Confirming previous rumours that Apple is ditching the iPhone Mini (opens in new tab) for the new line-up, there’s no iPhone 14 Mini case to be seen. The iPhone 14 Plus looks to be a larger-sized non-Pro device – it was thought this model would be called the iPhone 14 Max but more recent leaks have said it will be called the iPhone 14 Plus too.

The great size divide

From the leaked cases, it looks like the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro will both feature 6.1-inch screens, while the iPhone 14 Plus and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will have bigger 6.7 inches displays. This corroborates with the leak from @Shadow_Leak, which we reported on back in March and as ever, the more leaks saying the same thing significantly increases the chance of it being true.

• iPhone 14: 6.06" Flexible OLED Screen, A15 Bionic, 6GB RAM• iPhone 14 Max: 6.68" Flexible OLED Screen, A15 Bionic, 6GB RAM• iPhone 14 Pro: 6.06" Flexible OLED LTPO Screen, A16 Bionic, 6GB RAM• iPhone 14 Pro Max: 6.68" Flexible OLED LTPO Screen, A16 Bionic, 6GB RAMMarch 20, 2022 See more

Looking at the camera bump cut-outs on the cases, they look incredibly like that of the current iPhone 13 line-up, but with slightly different spacing. New cases all round then, or just order an iPhone 14 made from car carbon and tempered titanium from Caviar if you’re feeling incredibly flush…

Leaked iPhone 14 renders by Jon Prosser (Image credit: Jon Prosser/Front Page Tech)

The rumors relating to Apple’s iPhone 14 Line-up are showing no signs of slowing down ahead of the expected September announcement. Of everything we’ve heard, we’re most hopeful that the recent news that Apple are finally going to equip the iPhone with a suitable high-tech front facing camera is true. On the flipside, it’s disappointing that despite looming legislation there’ll be no USB-C (opens in new tab) on the new flagship.

Looking at the design, the biggest change compared to the iPhone 13 (opens in new tab) is that there’s no notch, as per a long string of rumors from numerous sources (opens in new tab). A recent design leak, courtesy of Apple leaker Jon Prosser (opens in new tab), comes in the form of authentic-looking renders (see above), which act as a good consolidation of the most-likely-to-be-true rumors that have been circulating.

