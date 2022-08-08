Best waterproof phone in 2022: cellphones that beat perpetual fear

The best waterproof phones don’t necessarily distinguish themselves in terms of appearance, but will survive an excursion underwater without failure. No longer is it essential to compromise on handset appearance if you’re planning on taking your phone to the beach, pool, or out in stormy weather (although nearly all phones can be waterproof with a suitable underwater housing (opens in new tab)).

The latest flagship phones from Apple and Samsung are both waterproof, so (since we slightly preferred the iPhone 13 Pro Max) it will appear at the top of this list.

The key measure of waterproofing you’ll see on most phones are the ingress protection standards IP67 or IP68. The ‘6’ in these means (a little confusingly) no harmful dust get into a device in 8 hours. The 7 for water means immersion up to 1 meter (3.3ft) for up to 30 minutes, while 8 is immersion of over a meter with a requirement for a stated depth.

In other words, the IP68 is able to handle water pressure up to a point, IP67 can have a brief excursion in shallow water and – to head the other way on the scale – IP66 can cope with a spray of water but no depth. Waterproof is theoretically distinct from water-resistant as the former will never be damaged by submersion.

A worthwhile bit of reality, especially in the phone world, is that these standards meet lab tests, and the real world isn’t quite the same; a classic difference is the mineral content of sea water (mostly salt).

Watch out for so-called ‘water repellence’ – which alone doesn’t make this list as a means of protection from water. It refers to a ceramic hydrophobic nano-coating (unsurprisingly not all manufacturers use every word of that) which repels particulate including water droplets. Ceramic-based coatings don’t hurt, but aren’t enough to earn IP67 or above.

Best waterproof phones in 2022

1: iPhone 13 Pro Max The best phone. And its waterproof. Specifications Water resistance: IP68; 6 meters (20ft) for 30 mins Display: 6.7-inch OLED 2778 x 1284 Rear camera: 12MP (ƒ/1.6) wide + 12 MP (ƒ/2.4) ultra-wide + 12MP tele (ƒ/2.2) Front camera: 12MP (ƒ/2.2) CPU: A14 Bionic Battery: 3095 mAh / approx. 28 hours video Dimensions: 161 x 78 x 7.7mm Weight: 248g OS: iOS 15 (upgradeable) Reasons to buy + Excellent camera system + Deep submersion capability + Spectacular battery life Reasons to avoid - Weighty handset - Same price as a MacBook

The iPhone 13 Pro Max boasts a IP68 water & dust resistance, which is tested to an impressive 6 meters (20ft) submersion for up to 30 minutes. That’s plenty long enough to fish the phone out if you drop it, while the depth is further than an Olympic diving pool. Apple’s ceramic-coated glass makes the handset tough, too, though testing that might affect the aesthetic of that shiny square edge! Apple have long eschewed the microSD, which might have helped them minimise ports and make for a well-sealed phone.

As a phone, the iPhone 13 Pro Max has little to fault it except perhaps its size (a choice partly in your hands as you need not specify the larger ‘Max’ version). The camera array might lack the highest megapixel counts but the lenses and the output are more than competitive. The CPU and battery life, however, seem peerless.

• See also Best iPhone for photography

2: Google Pixel 6 Pro Waterproof, powerful and sensibly priced flagship phone Specifications Water resistance: IP68; 1.5 meters (5ft) for 30 mins Display: 6.7-inch OLED Rear camera: 50MP (ƒ/1.85) wide + 12 MP (ƒ/2.2) ultra-wide + 48MP tele (ƒ/3.5) with 4x zoom Front camera: 11.1MP (ƒ/2.2) CPU: Tensor Battery: 5003 mAh Storage: 128, 256GB Dimensions: 164 x 76 x 8.9mm Weight: 210g OS: Android 12 Reasons to buy + Powerful main and zoom cameras + Google's new custom chip + Doesn't rock on desks Reasons to avoid - Wide camera isn't that wide (0.7x)

The Pixel 6 Pro has attracted a lot of attention which might otherwise have gone Samsung’s way because it packs more than flagship specifications; it’s brought some unusual design touches to the flagship phone space and done all of that for a markedly lower price than the previously unassailable king of the Android space. It doesn’t hurt that Google have good early access to the newest edition of their OS, but the powerful camera array is all their work and many users have found the full-width camera bump makes using the handset while resting on a flat surface much easier (it doesn’t rock around the lens bump).

Admittedly 1.5 meters pressure resistance won’t compete with the iPhone 13 (or 12 for that matter), but it’s level-pegging with the much more expensive Galaxy S21 Ultra.

• See also Best Google phones

3: Nokia XR20 Rugged Smartphone Rough-and-tumble phone without the aggressive looks Specifications Water resistance: IP68; 1.5 meters (5ft) for 60 mins Display: 6.67-inch OLED Rear camera: 48MP (ƒ/1.8) wide + 13 MP (ƒ/2.4) ultra-wide Front camera: 8MP (ƒ/2) CPU: Snapdragon 4800 5G Octocore Battery: 4100 mAh Storage: 64, 128GB Dimensions: 172 x 82 x 10.6mm Weight: 248g OS: Android 11 Reasons to buy + Dedicated Emergency button + 4 years guaranteed updates + Sleek look for rugged Reasons to avoid - Maximum storage option is 128GB

The Nokia brand (now property of Finish firm HMD Global when it comes to phones), looks good on this cleanly designed rugged handset. The XR20 has all the drop-proofing – and of course IP68 certification – you’d expect from a rugged handset, while side-stepping the excessive masculine touches so many designers equate to durable.

Featuring the latest Gorilla Glass Victus, the phone is so dependable in a drop onto concrete up to 1.8m that the screen is guaranteed for a year by HMD. In terms of future-proofing, the firm also promise to provide security updates for four years & OS updates for three, a generous proposition compared to many mid-ranking Android devices.

Camera-wise, a Zeiss dual camera array offers ultra-wide with a dual-tone flash – handy for capturing indoor shots – while the system also sports two physical buttons, an emergency button and one for Google Assistant.

• See also Best Nokia phones

4. Apple iPhone 12 A year and a tier off the flagship but still waterproof Specifications Water resistance: IP68; 6 meters (5ft) for 30 mins Display: 6.1-inch OLED Rear camera: 12MP (ƒ/1.6) wide + 12MP (ƒ/2.4) ultra-wide Front camera: 12MP (ƒ/2.2) CPU: A14 Bionic Battery: 2815 mAh Storage: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB Dimensions: 147 x 72 x 7.4mm Weight: 164g OS: iOS 14.1 (upgradeable on setup to 15.1) Reasons to buy + Matches iPhone 13 Pro for waterproofing + Powerful processor + iOS is updated for free Reasons to avoid - Older processor - Battery distinctly average

The iPhone 12 (not 12 Pro) was the mid-tier phone in Apple’s range, but shares broadly the same case design as the 12, 12 Pro, 13 and 13 Pro including an IP68 rating tested to 6 meters (20ft). The key sacrifice against the Pro version is the camera array which – while excellent for a dual camera system – still lacks the tele of the Apple’s ‘Pro’ series triple. In exchange not only do you get a lower price (even more so if you’re prepared to opt for the previous year’s edition in the iPhone 12), but you’re also afforded a wider choice of handset colors. Features like Face ID, Apple Pay, and MagSafe wireless charging are all there too, and you’re also granted all the software-only improvements that came with (and will come with) the latest iOS thanks to Apple’s provision of updates. In other words, if you want to party with the Apple people, get a little wet, and still save some cash to spend at the bar, this is the phone for you!

5: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Android flagship with powerful camera array Specifications Water resistance: IP68; 1.5 meters (5ft) for 30 mins Display: 6.67-inch OLED Rear camera: 108MP (ƒ/1.8) wide + 12MP (ƒ/2.2) ultra-wide + 10MP (ƒ/2.4) tele + 10MP (ƒ/4.9) periscope tele. Front camera: 40MP (ƒ/2.2) CPU: Snapdragon 888 5G Octocore Battery: 5000 mAh Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Dimensions: 165 x 76 x 8.9mm Weight: 227g OS: Android 11 Reasons to buy + S-Pen functionality + 10x Zoom + 8k Video Reasons to avoid - Bulky and a bit slippery - No microSD slot (if you want one)

While others choose phones which make compromises on price and features, Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra is not about cutting corners (save for the slightly rounded corners required for aesthetics and to make the glass a little drop-safe). The giant 515ppi screen cloaks an almost invisible but very snappy fingerprint scanner, and if you’re looking to capture 8K video then this is a waterproof phone which will do that for you. The camera will also allow photographers to capture 108MP stills, in theory at least, though in reality you’ll likely want to do some work to original images from the camera if you’re not going to let the phone apply its treatment. The phone, though, does know what it’s doing, even at night; it has a ‘Moonshot’ mode which will apply a 100x zoom to a picture of the moon.

6. iPhone SE (2020) Apple offer water resistance for less Specifications Water resistance: IP67; 1 meter (3ft) for 30 mins Display: 4.7-inch LCD Rear camera: 12MP (ƒ/1.8) wide Front camera: 7MP (ƒ/2.2) CPU: Snapdragon: A13 Bionic Battery: 1821 mAh Storage: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB Dimensions: 138 x 67 x 7.3mm Weight: 148g OS: iOS 13, upgradeable on purchase to 15 Reasons to buy + Cheap route to iPhone + Fast processor Reasons to avoid - Smaller screen - Outdated styling - 1m water resistance only

The iPhone SE (2020), or SE2, is more or less built on the old shell of the iPhone 8 (2017), which looks a little compact these days. That said, the design – screen surrounded by speaker and fingerprint scanner on black cars – is virtually iconic, and the case is IP67 water resistant. It can hold on up to 1 meter for 30 minutes, which isn’t so different from many non-Apple flagships; when their specifications are examined closely, many can only sink half a meter further though this earns them the eight at the end of their IP number.

Camera-wise the iPhone SE is somewhat ordinary, with a single camera which does fine until things get dark and, to its credit, can capture 4K video at 60fps. Apple’s chipset is very snappy compared to pricier Android competitors, and wireless charging is included. All this is a very pocket-friendly little device.

7: Ulefone Armor 8 Pro Cheap rugged phone Specifications Water resistance: IP68; 1.5 meter (5ft) for 30 mins Display: 6.1-inch IPS LCD Rear camera: 16MP (ƒ/2.2) wide, 5MP (ƒ/2.4) macro, 2MP (ƒ/2.2) depth Front camera: 8MP (ƒ/2.2) CPU: Mediatek Helio P60 Battery: 5580 mAh Storage: 128GB Dimensions: 166 x 82 x 15mm Weight: 282g OS: Android 11 Reasons to buy + MIL-STD-810G compliant + Accessibly priced + Enormous battery Reasons to avoid - Drop-to-concrete tested only 1.2m - Only 4G

Waterproofing and ruggedizing go hand in hand, and the Armor 8 Pro is a butch piece of kit compliant to military standards as we well as meeting the IP68 dust and water resistance standard. This is achieved without sacrificing a microSD slot, for those who appreciate them, and the case design’s protruding edges should be effective in preventing the scratch-resistant glass encountering too many unlucky drops. Site workers may appreciate the touch screen’s Gloves Mode, and other handy features like NFC are included in this relatively modestly priced handset, and even those forced to work a long day will at least know their phone should keep going thanks to the sizeable battery.

See also the Best rugged phones

8. AGM Glory G1 Pro Designed to cope with a high-pressure hose soaking Specifications Display: 6.53 inch 2340x 1080px Cameras: 48 MP + Thermal + 20MP Infra Red + 2MP macro (front); 16MP (selfie) OS: Android 11 CPU/GPU: 5G 4350-2 8nm 2GHz 480 Qualcomm Snapdragon Memory: 128GB + microSD RAM: 256GB Dust/water protection: IP69K (1.5m for 30mins) Drop test: 1.2m Rugged: MIL-STD-810H compliant Practical: Radio, Accelerometer, proximity, compass, thermal camera, Size: 175 x 84 x 23 mm Weight: 370g Reasons to buy + High-pressureThermal imaging + Resilient to temperatures from -40˚C and up + Speaker nearly as loud as a Bluetooth speaker Reasons to avoid - Charging dock sold separately - Weightier than many handsets

This 5G phone is built to handle high-pressure jets from close range - and from close distances - thanks to its IP69K rating. It can also handle temperature extremes and report back; it has an excellent thermal-imaging camera (opens in new tab) with an unusually high resolution and frame rate (25fps) as well as the ability to survive in Arctic temperatures (we tested one (opens in new tab) in the freezer). The G1 Pro’s styling makes no attempt to hide its rugged nature, using the 23mm thick protective frame to house a 33mm diameter 3.5 watt speaker which can put out 110db. The 8-core system is nothing to write home about, but fast enough on the clean Android 11 supplied, while other useful tools – including fingerprint ID, NFC, Bluetooth 5, 18W wireless charging and a definable side key – are all there. Despite the ruggedization, remarkably, you can still use microSD cards or 3.5mm-plugged headphones.

